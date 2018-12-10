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Claim of cell phone causing brain cancer – another court case.
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Concerns about the link between cell phone use and cancer is growing. We are seeing more and more court cases concerning this. This must push manufacturers to be more honest about the health hazards from ionizing radiation, or in lay man’s terms microwave radiation from cell phones. Each court case brings public awareness and a ....... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/brain-cancer-claim/
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