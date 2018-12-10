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RFID Credit cards. How to protect yourself from data thieves
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10 views • December 10, 2018
There has been much publicity lately about the chips now appearing in our credit and debit cards call RFID or Radio Frequency Identification.
Now these are cool at the pay counter. Just swipe them near the card machine and the card has a little electronic chat with the cash register – sharing your account details without you having to do anything as mundane or bothersome as entering your pin – ..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/rfid-credit-cards/
Now these are cool at the pay counter. Just swipe them near the card machine and the card has a little electronic chat with the cash register – sharing your account details without you having to do anything as mundane or bothersome as entering your pin – ..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/rfid-credit-cards/
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