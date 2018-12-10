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Links between EMF, Thyroid cancer and Type 3 Diabetes, insomnia and other serious health conditions
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37 views • December 10, 2018
Type 3 Diabetes, insomnia and increasingly Thyroid cancer have all been shown to have links with Electromagnetic radiation. And this is just the tip of the iceberg. Although there is growing awareness about the harm that EMF radiation does to our health, wellbeing and very existence there is ..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/325/links-between-emf-thyroid-cancer-and-type-3-diabetes-insomnia-and-other-serious-health-conditions/
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