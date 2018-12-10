© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EMF and Household appliances
Follow
0
Share
Report
27 views • December 10, 2018
Don’t underestimate the EMF (Electromagnetic Fields) Radiation from our household appliances that appear to be safe. While we are looking at the things that we are told may affect our health and wellbeing these apparent little innocents sneak under the radar.
Hair dryers, vacuum cleaners, power tools, sewing machines, mixers and of course your car, be it green and friendly or not, all have..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/emfandhouseholdappliaces/
Hair dryers, vacuum cleaners, power tools, sewing machines, mixers and of course your car, be it green and friendly or not, all have..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/emfandhouseholdappliaces/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.