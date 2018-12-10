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Study shows Radiation risk from cordless phones
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12 views • December 10, 2018
Cordless phones are more of a health risk to young people than mobiles, according to new university research.
In a study of almost 400 Wellington intermediate pupils, Victoria University, Wellington, New Zealand adjunct researcher Mary Redmayne found pre-teens were more likely to suffer headaches if they made long or frequent calls on cordless phones or cell phones..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/cordless-phones-risk/
In a study of almost 400 Wellington intermediate pupils, Victoria University, Wellington, New Zealand adjunct researcher Mary Redmayne found pre-teens were more likely to suffer headaches if they made long or frequent calls on cordless phones or cell phones..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/cordless-phones-risk/
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