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The Desperation Of Globalists Is A Threat To All Of Humanity
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2952 views • December 10, 2018
Whether an EMP attack, a financial collapse, or gun confiscation, globalist threats to the human population exist. They seek power at the expense millions of ruined lives. Mike Adams explains steps patriots can take to defend their family, their country, and themselves.
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