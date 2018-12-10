Waves of Solace (Filmed at Hermosa Beach, Ca.) by INFINITE MINDSCAPE (Official Music Video)

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Bandcamp: https://infinitemindscape.bandcamp.com/
This is the 2nd 'Waves of Solace' video from the Infinite Mindscape album 'Space' featuring real family footage at Hermosa Beach, Ca. Steve Montgomery of Infinite Mindscape visited his sister that lives in the beautiful place of Hermosa Beach, California. During his time there, he filmed some footage to create this new version video of the song 'Waves of Solace'.