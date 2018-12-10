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FULL SHOW: REVOLT Against Migrant & Climate UN Conspiracies
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25 views • December 10, 2018
It’s a UN globalist war against people, their families, their country & culture and the 2 biggest fronts are going on now with Paris riots and the Marakesh Migrant treaty signed today by most nations of the world. Then, Nick Begich joins to talk about “Earth Changes” vs man-made climate change, surviving Alaska’s earthquake and the combination of self-reliance & community behind the quick recovery. And, Democrats openly admit their bias against Christians & in favor of Islam in recent polling
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