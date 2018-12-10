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Dallas Funny News - Lizard Jumps on News Guy
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19 views • December 10, 2018
It is from a Dallas news broadcast. Watch the little critter, a small desert lizard, on the left side of the table. Remember the man on the left is concentrating on the snake the other guy is holding. This news guy will never live this down, that's for sure!!!! Then watch it a second time and listen closely to the "sounds" the newscaster makes!!
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