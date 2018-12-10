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Blue Cities Announce Plans To Confiscate Guns In Red Rural Areas
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2542 views • December 10, 2018
Plans to destroy the 2nd amendment have gained acceptance by many state lawmakers as the democrats continue to push a false narrative about guns in America. Joey Gibson joins Alex to discuss new gun control regulations in the state of Washington.
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