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Why Did Trump Cabinet Member Let Epstein Walk?
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75 views • December 10, 2018
Jeffrey Epstein, described as the most prolific pedophile in history, avoids justice in a civil trial, buying his way out for an undisclosed sum. Now his victims may never get their day in court to tell their stories. Meanwhile, in a secret deal 10 years ago, Epstein only served a year in jail and registered as a sex offender. And The man who made that deal now serves in Donald Trump’s cabinet.
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