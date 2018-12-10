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One Voice w Rich Meyers Ep 132 - Deep State Frothing From All Orifices At Prospects Of Destroying Trump (We The People)
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29 views • December 10, 2018
Deep State is literally frothing like rabid wolves at what they perceive to be Trump's rotting carcass and we the people by proxy. Anyone who supports Trump, works for Trump is a target and they aren't hiding there intent.
The question becomes "when is it time to stand?" The answer is "NOW"
#MAGADC2019 We The People Unite for one weekend in DC in defense of our POTUS and our Nation. Equal Justice for all, resignations across the board and new Elections.
The question becomes "when is it time to stand?" The answer is "NOW"
#MAGADC2019 We The People Unite for one weekend in DC in defense of our POTUS and our Nation. Equal Justice for all, resignations across the board and new Elections.
Keywords
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