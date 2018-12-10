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Macron’s Nascent EU Army: Tanks with EU Flag Used Against EU Protestors
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934 views • December 10, 2018
When Macron said he wanted an EU army and labeled nationalism & patriotism as “treason”, David Knight said he wanted the EU army to control his people. It didn’t take long. Tanks with EU flags on them to shut down French protesting EU policies. Patriotism is treason to the EU & Macron.
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