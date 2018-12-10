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Alexandria Occasional-Cortex Defines Socialism
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748 views • December 10, 2018
She only occasionally uses her brain but is Ocasio-Cortez dangerous? Her comments about running for President, her campaign for a “Green New Deal” and her authoritarian threats to Don Trump, Jr when he criticized her show that she and her constituency are very dangerous.
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