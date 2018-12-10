© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO: Reporter Witnesses French Police Purposely Shooting Men And Women’s Eyes Out
Follow
0
Share
Report
5833 views • December 10, 2018
While reporting on the riots in Paris, Dan Lyman observed a protester with blood dripping down from his eye. Another witness confirmed multiple protesters’ eyes were shot out during the violence. Dan joins Alex to discuss the seriousness of the yellow vest movement.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.