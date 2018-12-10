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Begich: What Recent Alaska Quake & the BIG One Were Like
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494 views • December 10, 2018
Nick Begich on how Alaskans dealt with the recent quake in a combination of self-reliance & community. He was in Alaska for the recent quake & was there was there with the big one in 1964. He explains what were they like, what should you do if you’re in one.
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