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Comey Won't Answer Because He Knows The Truth
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174 views • December 10, 2018
"There we were again talking about Hillary Clinton's emails for heavens sake." said former FBI Director James Comey. Well for Heaven's sake Jim, of course we were. Recent documents uncovered after your last testimony on the matter revealed that Hillary's emails may have been the catalyst for spies in China being murdered. Not to mention newly revealed FBI emails detailing knowledge that the Steele Dossier was unverified before and after obtaining the Carter Page FISA warrant.
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