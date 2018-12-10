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20 Things Republicans Refused to Do: Good Morning Liberty 12-10-18
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3 views • December 10, 2018
With another Republican majority in Congress now come and gone - Michael Boldin takes a look at some of the things they could have done but didn't do. Plus, James Madison's federalism flip-flop gives us better strategy than relying on Washington D.C. to limit itself.
SHOW LINKS
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
SHOW LINKS
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
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