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Mueller's Fraud Reaches Maximum Level
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637 views • December 10, 2018
California Representative Adam Schiff and the mainstream media are making their final blitz to sell their impeachment fraud to the American people. After all of the lies. After all of the disinformation. After all of the evidence pointing directly at the Democrats as the real collusion team with the Russians and the Chinese. President Trump is facing a smear campaign of monstrous proportions. Isn't it odd that Mueller's timing centers around Christmas?
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