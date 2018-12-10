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Will Johnson -Revealed: Leftist Groups Organized the Caravan
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159 views • December 10, 2018
Will Johnson travels to Tijuana to cover the Migrant Caravan funded by Leftist Organizations in Honduras.
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www.UniteAmericaFirst.com
Facebook www.facebook.com/uniteamericafirst
Twitter @UniteAmerica1st
VoteDemOut.org
YouTube.com/c/UniteAmericaFirst
Royalty Free Music by the following:
Your-Move - https://www.facebook.com/slydoggieproductions/
Polar-Dub - https://www.facebook.com/marshallshanewatson/
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