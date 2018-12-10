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Silicon Valley Is China's Trojan Horse
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480 views • December 10, 2018
Since the globalists are in league with China and the hysteria surrounding Russian hacking is so vitally important to our national security that impeaching our President has become a liberal battle cry. Where is the outrage for the scores of American globalists siding with China? Who have made Russian hacking look like child's play?
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