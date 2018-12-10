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Pere Marquette 1225 Steam Train!
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56 views • December 10, 2018
https://prrt1steamlocomotivetrust.org/ - Please help fund the T-1 Trust! They are a wonderful organization, building an advanced new 4-4-4-4 T-1 steam locomotive from scratch!
One of the most viewed Pere Marquette 1225 videos on youtube! 1225 in charge of the Polar Express in December 2018, between Owosso and Ashley, MI. Lots of big stack talk, a close call with a deer, and a smoke ring in the last shot! Locations include Ruess Rd, Baldwin Rd and Maple Rapids rd.
One of the most viewed Pere Marquette 1225 videos on youtube! 1225 in charge of the Polar Express in December 2018, between Owosso and Ashley, MI. Lots of big stack talk, a close call with a deer, and a smoke ring in the last shot! Locations include Ruess Rd, Baldwin Rd and Maple Rapids rd.
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