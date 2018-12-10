© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flat Earth and Other Shill Potatoes Episode 3
Follow
0
Share
Report
55 views • December 10, 2018
"Flat Earth and Other Shill Potatoes" is a show of impressions by Eric Dubay parodying various figures in the flat Earth community. The characters portrayed such as Patricia Steere, Mark Sargent, Jeranism, and the Flat Earth Asshole have a questionable history of spreading lies and disinformation which has been meticulously recorded by IFERS, The International Flat Earth Research Society here: http://ifers.123.st/f10-flat-earth-shills-trolls-and-controlled-opposition
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.