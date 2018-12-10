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The Originals Movement - Happiness - Love - Peace - Truth - Nature - Safety - Health - YOU
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7 views • December 10, 2018
We are all echoes of the same source. We all come from the same planet, the same singular entity, we are all reflections of the same life. We are, each and every one of us, an Original.
We are Originals is a movement that will be introduced to the public in multiple phases. It focuses on the following items:
• Happiness
• Love
• Peace
• Truth
• Safety
• Health
• Nature
• Experience
• Money
• You
Let’s all work together for a better place.
We are Originals is a movement that will be introduced to the public in multiple phases. It focuses on the following items:
• Happiness
• Love
• Peace
• Truth
• Safety
• Health
• Nature
• Experience
• Money
• You
Let’s all work together for a better place.
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