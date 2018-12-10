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Being an IFB in Sweden | Full Discussion
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12 views • December 10, 2018
Ben the Baptist had a discussion with Christians from Sweden about what it's like to be an Independent Fundamental Baptist living in their country.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2SC8FZb
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2SC8FZb
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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