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What is RFID and AIDC
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11 views • December 10, 2018
RFID is short for Radio-frequency identification. It is now being used by millions of people in all kinds of ways. It is used for Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC)
Using electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track tags attached to objects their use..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/rfid/
Using electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track tags attached to objects their use..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/rfid/
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