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New research confirms cell phones cause brain cancer and children are more at risk.
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223 views • December 10, 2018
Links between cancer and cell phones have been talked about for many years but earlier this year researchers in Baltimore stated that the evidence is clear and the people more likely to be at risk are our children.
Cell phones have become a part of everyday life and..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/children-more-at-risk/
Cell phones have become a part of everyday life and..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/children-more-at-risk/
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