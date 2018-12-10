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Smart meters causing fires across America; facts swept under the rug by dishonest media.
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46 views • December 10, 2018
If you are aware about smart meters, then you will know they are a huge privacy violation. They are also not very safe, but mainstream media does not make you aware of this.
Smart meters have been spreading through homes and businesses for a few years now and power companies claim that.....Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/smart-meter-fires/
Smart meters have been spreading through homes and businesses for a few years now and power companies claim that.....Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/smart-meter-fires/
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