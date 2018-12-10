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Cancer from Microwave and cell phone radiation has doubled.
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22 views • December 10, 2018
A new report by Stralskyddsstftelsen, the Swedish Radiation Protection Foundations concluded that radiation from mobile phones, microwaves, and other ever growing “smart” devices in our changing Modern society, may be the cause of increasing rates of both Central nervous system (CNS) and brain tumors in Denmark.
The report showed that such tumors have increased since .... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/cancer-from-microwave-and-cell-phone-radiation-has-doubled/
The report showed that such tumors have increased since .... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/cancer-from-microwave-and-cell-phone-radiation-has-doubled/
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