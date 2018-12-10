© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Recent study provides concrete evidence that EMF signals from cell phone towers can cause pain.
Follow
2
Share
Report
335 views • December 10, 2018
Have you ever wondered if the thousands of cell phone towers and electromagnetic signals radiating all around us can be a potential harm to you and the environment? If you have then you are not alone. Some people are now so effected by electromagnetic frequencies (EMF) they have to move to homes and areas designed to insulate them from these signals. Just because these things ...... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/emf-causes-pain/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.