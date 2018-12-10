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The Light of God
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7 views • December 10, 2018
12/09/18-Teaching-(Sun PM Service)
Old Testament Saints at the Time of the Birth of Jesus Were Looking For the Light From God. And, Subtly, Jesus (the Light of the World) Is Present In Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights; As Well As the Chabad (Empty Place Setting) at the Passover Sedar. Also the Relationship Between Walking in the Light and Fellowship. Bible: 1 John 1:5-7; 1 John 2:9-10
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Old Testament Saints at the Time of the Birth of Jesus Were Looking For the Light From God. And, Subtly, Jesus (the Light of the World) Is Present In Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights; As Well As the Chabad (Empty Place Setting) at the Passover Sedar. Also the Relationship Between Walking in the Light and Fellowship. Bible: 1 John 1:5-7; 1 John 2:9-10
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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