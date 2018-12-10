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Keep Safe - World Health Organization says that exposure to Wi-Fi type radiation is a potential Class 2B carcinogen.
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229 views • December 10, 2018
Tablets, cellphones and other electronic devices are a parent’s best friend in many ways. They can help keep children out of trouble and even entertained. But in truth they are not really all that safe.
When a device is connected to a Wi-Fi network it is emitting electromagnetic field radiation(EMF) which is harmful to them. In reality, ..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/keep-safe-who-says-exposure-to-wifi-potential-class-2b-carcinogen/
When a device is connected to a Wi-Fi network it is emitting electromagnetic field radiation(EMF) which is harmful to them. In reality, ..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/keep-safe-who-says-exposure-to-wifi-potential-class-2b-carcinogen/
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