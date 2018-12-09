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It's true: You really can protect yourself against electromagnetic radiation - here's how
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4141 views • December 09, 2018
Most people are not aware that by clicking away on the computer or talking on a cordless phone they are putting their health in jeopardy. Electromagnetic fields or EMFs are they are more commonly called have been linked to Cancer, Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, miscarriages, fatigue and many other life-threatening diseases. Nowadays it is almost impossible to avoid it. But the dangers of ..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/its-true-you-can-protect-yourself-from-emf/
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