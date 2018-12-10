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EMF causes dumb children!
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361 views • December 10, 2018
Doctor says that Electromagnetic radiation causes “dumb children”
Dr. Thomas Rau, Medical Director of the world renowned Paracelsus Clinic in Lustmühle, Switzerland, said he is convinced Electromagnetic Field radiation and RF radiation lead to cancer, concentration problems, ADD, tinnitus, migraines, insomnia, arrhythmia, Parkinson's and even back pain. Dr Rau says that ..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/emf-causes-dumb-children/
Dr. Thomas Rau, Medical Director of the world renowned Paracelsus Clinic in Lustmühle, Switzerland, said he is convinced Electromagnetic Field radiation and RF radiation lead to cancer, concentration problems, ADD, tinnitus, migraines, insomnia, arrhythmia, Parkinson's and even back pain. Dr Rau says that ..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/emf-causes-dumb-children/
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