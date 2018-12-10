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Cordless phones affect the heart
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21 views • December 10, 2018
Radiation from cordless phones affect cardiac rhythms. Research on healthy volunteers showed that 40% had marked increases in heart rate, arrhythmia, and other disturbances in heart rate variability following exposure to active cordless phone base stations which were emitting a 2.41 GHz pulsed microwave signal. This is the same.... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/cordlessphones-heart/
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