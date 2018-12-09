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EMF, EMR, Our Brains and the Weather - What's the link?
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101 views • December 09, 2018
With all the latest “natural disasters” happening all around the world and the scare campaign on global warming it is becoming more obvious that these “natural” disasters” are anything but that.
Throughout the ages, it has been proven that for every action there is a reaction and that we are playing games, at our peril, with Mother Nature..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/emf-emr-our-brains-and-the-weather-whats-the-link/
Throughout the ages, it has been proven that for every action there is a reaction and that we are playing games, at our peril, with Mother Nature..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/emf-emr-our-brains-and-the-weather-whats-the-link/
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