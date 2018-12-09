© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Zealand boy dies after battle with brain cancer: Wi-Fi and wirelessly connected iPod likely culprits
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • December 09, 2018
In 2014 Ethan Wyman, a 10 year old boy from New Zealand lost a long battle with brain cancer. He attended a junior school along the Kapiti Coast. His parents petitioned his school to disable the Wi-Fi system as they had suspicion that it was to blame for his death.
Ethan’s father, Damon Wyman said..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/nz-boy-dies-after-battle-with-cancer/
Ethan’s father, Damon Wyman said..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/nz-boy-dies-after-battle-with-cancer/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.