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Losing our natural habitat.
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6 views • December 10, 2018
Electromagnetic radiation is not a very glamourous subject. Some may say it is even a bit depressing. And I think about it every day – even for most of it. So, I like to take time out and remember how things were made, dare I say divinely, without mans warped sense of self. Get things back into perspective.
I sat in the garden. A great way to..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/losing-our-natural-habitat/
I sat in the garden. A great way to..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/losing-our-natural-habitat/
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