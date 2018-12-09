© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What 15 minutes on your cell phone actually does to your brain.
Follow
0
Share
Report
36 views • December 09, 2018
In recent human history it is very common that we think that something introduced into our global society, isn’t harmful only to find out, in the years ahead, that this is not the case and it is very damaging to our lives and health. The obvious example being cigarettes.
In today’s world our children are born into a society that introduces them to ....... Read more here:
In today’s world our children are born into a society that introduces them to ....... Read more here:
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.