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Children's play-time could be bad for them
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12 views • December 09, 2018
WHO – the World Health Organization has warned that our children’s health is being put at risk by the dramatic increase in screen time.
Interestingly the extensive research that led to this warning does not cover the importance that the increased exposure to EMF has on our children’s health, even though it is the singularly most important risk. ....... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/childrens-playtime-could-be-bad-for-them/
Interestingly the extensive research that led to this warning does not cover the importance that the increased exposure to EMF has on our children’s health, even though it is the singularly most important risk. ....... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/childrens-playtime-could-be-bad-for-them/
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