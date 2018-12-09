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What Is EMF And How Can Exposure Effect Your Family?
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23 views • December 09, 2018
Concerns over Electromagnetic fields (EMFs) continue to grow. The more correct name to refer to them is “electromagnetic radiation(EMF). Whist seeming totally safe and very convenient in today’s modern world, cell phones, smart meters and other “smart” devices that rely on cell towers and Wi-Fi come at a cost to your health. ..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/what-is-emf-and-how-can-exposure-effect-your-family/
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