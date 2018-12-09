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Currently Going Viral In France, A Video Shows Members Of The Gendarmerie (Military Police) Toss A Disabled Man Out Of His Wheelchair.
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26 views • December 09, 2018
https://thewatchtowers.org/?p=31703
Currently Going Viral In France, A Video Shows Members Of The Gendarmerie (A Paramilitary Unit With Civil Jurisdiction) Toss A Disabled Man Out Of His Wheelchair.
Move video and pics in the link: https://thewatchtowers.org/?p=31703
Currently Going Viral In France, A Video Shows Members Of The Gendarmerie (A Paramilitary Unit With Civil Jurisdiction) Toss A Disabled Man Out Of His Wheelchair.
Move video and pics in the link: https://thewatchtowers.org/?p=31703
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