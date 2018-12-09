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Negative people are vampires - they drink our positive energy like blood!
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52 views • December 09, 2018
Disturbed energy can play havoc with our lives. Not only our own out-of-balance energy which can manifest physically, mentally or spiritually but that of other people. Most of us fall victim to the energy-sucking vampire. We mustn't underestimate the power, or need, of this stuff.
I answer at least one phone call a day from some one seeking a way out of the devastation that .... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/negative-people-are-vampires/
I answer at least one phone call a day from some one seeking a way out of the devastation that .... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/negative-people-are-vampires/
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