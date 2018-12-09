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NOT SAFE: Constant EMF Frequencies Actively Damaging The Brain, Swedish Professor Warns
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970 views • December 09, 2018
Modern Society has been groomed to believe that if they constantly carry around mobile phones, laptops & tablets, and live in homes or work in offices that have Wi-Fi, smart meters and other “smart appliances” they are completely safe and that we are merely progressing and advancing in modern technology for our own convenience. But have they been properly vetted? ..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/not-safe-constant-emf-frequencies-actively-damage-the-brain/
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