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Meet Lacy Frazer, Co-Founder of WSSF
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2 views • December 09, 2018
Lacy Frazer, Co-Founder of WSSF, shares about her experience working as a psychologist for the Federal Bureau of Prisons for 20+ years and the amazing transformations she witnessed in men that attended a special group she offered in her last 7 years there. She shares her vision for Whole Soul School and Foundation, and credits the transformations she saw in the men as being a springboard for launching our WSSF messages and projects in the world. www.wholesoulschoolandfoundation.org.
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