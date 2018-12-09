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Few U.S. Senators are waking up to the reality of destructive radiation from Smart meters
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40 views • December 09, 2018
All over the USA, AMI “smart meters” are being imposed upon utility consumers to monitor their usage of gas, electric and water. But these “smart meters” are not a smart choice after all.
Smart meters, whatever building they are installed in, are known for releasing dirty electricity and high-pulse harmonics into the internal wiring....... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/450/few-us-senators-are-waking-up-to-the-reality-of-destructive-radiation-from-smart-meters/
Smart meters, whatever building they are installed in, are known for releasing dirty electricity and high-pulse harmonics into the internal wiring....... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/450/few-us-senators-are-waking-up-to-the-reality-of-destructive-radiation-from-smart-meters/
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