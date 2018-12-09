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Does Santa have a cell phone?
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2 views • December 09, 2018
It’s been a while since Santa visited me (cue violins) but from what I remember he lives out 364 of his days a year in the frozen North (Lapland or the North Pole Somewhere?). Wherever he lives, it must be fairly remote and as a consequence far from a cell phone tower and any type of power grid.
So, if the answer to the title question is yes, then he ..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/cellphonesanta/
So, if the answer to the title question is yes, then he ..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/cellphonesanta/
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