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Smart Meters causing tidal wave of mysterious illnesses that strike people in their own homes
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72 views • December 09, 2018
In recent years reports on “smart meters” have been on the increase. These digitalized electric meters that transmit usage information to power companies by using wireless technology are causing a range of health issues amongst the growing population that use these devices.
The EMF Safety Network states that health problems they believe .... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/smart-meters-causing-tidal-wave-of-illnesses/
The EMF Safety Network states that health problems they believe .... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/smart-meters-causing-tidal-wave-of-illnesses/
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