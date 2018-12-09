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Flying with HOPE
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6 views • December 09, 2018
I used to enjoy flying. It was always part of the going away adventure. Now it is about queues, searches, and having to buy fresh drinking water at airport prices because you might “bomb” some-one with your own supply. It has all become a pain in the proverbial arse. Flying just isn’t fun anymore.
Australia may only be a short hop ...... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/flying-with-hope/
Australia may only be a short hop ...... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/flying-with-hope/
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