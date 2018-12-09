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@GreggHuestis67 Has President Trump Failed Us?
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8 views • December 09, 2018
I've been hearing many say that @RealDonaldTrump has failed us and is NOT making good on his promises...IS that that REALLY true? We are in a spiritual battle. Eph. 6:12-18 Tells us this! @GreggHuestis67 (Twitter)
http://www.facebook.com/gregghuestis http://www.b2bablessing.org https://www.amazon.com/Gregg-N.-Huestis/e/B001K8DJNG Books By Gregg Huestis: When the Holy Spirit Reveals, Another Side of the Coin...Want to donate: https://www.paypal.me/GreggHuestis
http://www.facebook.com/gregghuestis http://www.b2bablessing.org https://www.amazon.com/Gregg-N.-Huestis/e/B001K8DJNG Books By Gregg Huestis: When the Holy Spirit Reveals, Another Side of the Coin...Want to donate: https://www.paypal.me/GreggHuestis
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